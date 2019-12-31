Lucky Man Won The Jackpot In The National Lottery "Lotto 6 Of 47: Game

December 31, 2019
Bulgaria: Lucky Man Won The Jackpot In The National Lottery "Lotto 6 Of 47: Game www.pixabay.com

The lucky man has guessed all six of the numbers on Monday.

The game "Lotto 6 of 47" was won on New Year's Eve. The lucky man has guessed all six of the numbers from Monday night's lottery draw. Thus, he won a jackpot of BGN 2 million, including a house, a sports car and a 10-day vacation for two in Dubai.

