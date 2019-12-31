Turkey Arrested Syrians Preparing a Terrorist Attack for New Year's Eve

Turkish police detained five Syrian nationals in Ankara preparing a terrorist attack on New Year's Eve celebrations, according to a TV station quoted by BGNES. They are affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist group.

At present, there are terrorist groups only in Syria's Idlib province. The government army has launched an offensive against them. 

