BNR: Bulgarians on Shopping Spree ahead of Holidays

People in Bulgaria have set a shopping record, spending EUR 1.2 billion ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, BNR reported.

They have spent almost EUR 250 million in shops and restaurants in the last 7 days of the year alone (22-30 December). This figure includes the money spent on gifts, food, bars and restaurants and travel. Bulgarian National Bank data indicate that in the period from the beginning of the month until 22 December, the amount of money in circulation has gone up by almost half a million euro, reaching the record EUR. 8.5 billion.