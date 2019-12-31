BNR: Bulgarians on Shopping Spree ahead of Holidays

Society | December 31, 2019, Tuesday // 13:55| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: BNR: Bulgarians on Shopping Spree ahead of Holidays www.pixabay.com

People in Bulgaria have set a shopping record, spending EUR 1.2 billion ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays, BNR reported.

They have spent almost EUR 250 million in shops and restaurants in the last 7 days of the year alone (22-30 December). This figure includes the money spent on gifts, food, bars and restaurants and travel. Bulgarian National Bank data indicate that in the period from the beginning of the month until 22 December, the amount of money in circulation has gone up by almost half a million euro, reaching the record EUR. 8.5 billion. 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: shopping, spree, Bulgarians
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria