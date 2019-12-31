A Bulgarian Died after Being Hit by a Car in New Zealand

The incident happened in the city of Blenheim.

A Bulgarian man has died in New Zealand after being hit by a car, BTA reported. The accident happened on Friday night.

44-year-old Nikolay Andreev, who was working in Marlborough's wine industry, was hit by a car on a street in Blenheim. The driver of the car, a 29-year-old local resident, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death.

He believed Andreev was walking on the footpath when the car hit him.

"I heard a little bit of a skid, then a weird noise and then a crash from when he went through the fence," he said.