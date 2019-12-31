Seven Arrested after a Massacre in Mexico

Authorities say the slaughter is drug related.

Seven people have been arrested after the killing of three women and six children from a Mormon community in northern Mexico. This was reported by the prosecutor's office of the country, cited by AFP.

Four of them are under house arrest and the other three are being detained for their alleged involvement in the crime. The crime was committed Nov. 4 in the outskirts of Sonora and Chihuahua. Authorities say the massacre was drug-related and the killers confused their victims with members of a rival drug gang.

The victims have dual citizenship - Mexican and American. Their families believe that they were intentionally attacked.