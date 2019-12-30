The price of Russian natural gas for Bulgarian consumers will go down about 5 % due to a change in the entry point for natural gas deliveries from Russia, said Energy Minister Temenuzhka Petkova.

Bulgargaz and Gazprom Export agreed that as of January 1, 2020 that Russian gas would enter Bulgaria through Strandzha 2 instead of Isakcha and Negru Voda. With this change, Bulgaria will save over € 35 million in transfer fees along the Trans-Balkan route, BNR reported.

The economic effect and the better conditions for Bulgarian consumers are the reason for the change. Bulgartransgaz will continue to transit natural gas to Greece and northern Macedonia, Petkova said.