8,000 People will Welcome the New Year in Pamporovo

More than 8,000 people will welcome Pamporovo in 2020. The hotels in the resort are full. Guests include Bulgarians, Romanians, Turks, Greeks, Russians, Irish.

A three-day holiday package at a five-star hotel in the resort costs about BGN 450 per person. Holiday envelopes range from BGN 100 to BGN 200 depending on the category of the hotel. Except for the holiday a menu of European cuisine, hoteliers will also focus on local Rhodope specialties.