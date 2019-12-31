8,000 People will Welcome the New Year in Pamporovo

Society | December 31, 2019, Tuesday // 00:18| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 8,000 People will Welcome the New Year in Pamporovo www.pixabay.com

More than 8,000 people will welcome Pamporovo in 2020. The hotels in the resort are full. Guests include Bulgarians, Romanians, Turks, Greeks, Russians, Irish.

A three-day holiday package at a five-star hotel in the resort costs about BGN 450 per person. Holiday envelopes range from BGN 100 to BGN 200 depending on the category of the hotel. Except for the holiday a menu of European cuisine, hoteliers will also focus on local Rhodope specialties.

 

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Pamporovo, New Years Eve
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria