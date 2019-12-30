No New Year's Fireworks in Slovenia
December 30, 2019, Monday
To prevent air pollution and increase safety, many Slovenian cities are canceling the traditional New Year's fireworks.
Local authorities have announced that there will be audio and video performances at midnight instead of fireworks. Other cities have announced they will replace fireworks with biodegradable candy.
In addition, some cities and municipalities have banned pyrotechnics altogether so that they do not pollute the air, increase safety and do not disturb animals.
