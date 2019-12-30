A 4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Samokov, the Quake was also Felt in Sofia

A 4.5 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale was felt in Bulgaria. This was reported by the European Seismic Center.

The epicentre of the quake is 61 km south of Sofia, 20 km south of Samokov and 37 km northeast of Blagoevgrad.

The depth of the quake is 2 km.

People living near the epicentre say the quake lasted 5 seconds. The earthquake was felt on the high floors in Sofia. / NovaTv