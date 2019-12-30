5 Reasons Why to Outsource Software Development

When digging in for any information about software development outsourcing, you can find plenty of articles about the most common reasons why to outsource software development. On the other hand, you can find loads of texts about potential risks and threats coming along outsourcing. This topic, however, is worth a deeper analysis. Namely – why, from a practical point of view, a CTO may be interested in software development outsourcing?

Introduction

As mentioned above, the Internet is full of different texts about reasons for software development outsourcing. The most popular ones are the possibility of time/cost savings, lack of internal experience or access to a huge talent pool provided by an external vendor, such as The Software House. Obviously, these reasons are completely relevant but let’s take a look from a different perspective by analysing five short stories.

Story #1: You already achieved success and agreed a new deal

Once you achieved great success and found your product-market fit – you went one step further and finalised another huge deal. Now, you need to deliver top-quality product within the tight deadline but you lack internal resources to do so.

You know that meeting deadline is absolutely crucial, so you can’t recruit any new developers permanently. It would take too much time you don’t have. That’s why considering outsourcing is probably the best solution.

You can select the vendor you find the most suitable, shape the team as per your needs and after they deliver a final product – you can decide whether you still need to work with them or you finish the partnership.

Story #2: Further development of an existing software

If you already have a successful software but you need to meet high expectations of some investors standing behind its success, software development outsourcing may be helpful.

You have no internal resources who can take care of further development so you can choose a group of developers from an external vendor who will deliver some upgrades whilst you and your team can focus on your usual business.

Story #3: You suddenly need some specialists with unique skills

On the other hand, you may have a pretty extensive internal team, however, you may lack some developers with unique competencies. It’s quite easy to imagine the situation when you need to develop a mobile app ad hoc but you have no mobile developers at all. Also, you know that you don’t need them on a permanent basis.

Software development outsourcing comes with a helping hand. It’s way more effective for you to invest some time and find a company which offers mobile development services rather than trying to recruit your own mobile development department. Especially, that you may not need them in the future. A trustworthy, experienced partner will help you deliver a top-notch mobile app seamlessly.

Story #4: Big and experienced development team is out of your reach (so far)

You run a small startup which has yet to achieve bigger success. A market you operate on is led by huge companies and it’s difficult to compete with them in terms of chances to employ and keep experienced developers.

You are yet to become recognisable and popular, so attracting the best developers may be difficult. That’s why it’s worth considering software development outsourcing. It may be a really good idea at the start of your journey.

With a helping hand of some experienced, outsourced teams you can grow swiftly and in the future become a big fish you currently struggle to compete with.

Story #5: You know that good software is helpful but you are a non-tech

Last but not least scenario is a little bit more prosaic. You have a pretty successful company which is non-tech. Therefore, you have no internal IT resources. At the same time – you know how important it is to have good software which can give you a real competitive boost.

The most reasonable option for you then is to outsource software development to external company. They will walk you through the process and leave with a well-developed product which can help you strive for more on the market.

Summary

There is a variety of reasons why CTOs decide to outsource software development. As you can see from these short stories presented above – it doesn’t matter what is the size of a company – almost everyone can take advantage of software development outsourcing.