December 30, 2019, Monday
Which is the Word of 2019?

The Oxford Dictionary chose the word 2019. It is climate emergency. 

The Dictionary defines the term as "a situation in which urgent action is required to reduce or halt climate change and avoid potentially irreversible environmental damage resulting from it."

In the last year - from September 2018 to September 2019, the use of the phrase has increased by 10 700 percent.

