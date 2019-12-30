South Korea will Pardon over 5,000 People on New Year's Eve

South Korea's government will pardon 5174 people on New Year's Eve, South Korean agency Yonhap reported, quoted by BTA.

A significant proportion of them - 1,879 people - are people who have refused to serve in the military on religious or personal grounds. South Korea has a 2- year compulsory military service, so all able-bodied men in South Korea are required to serve for up to 24 months by the time they are 28, Yonhap recalls.

The punishments of minor offenders, four politicians and trade union activists will be abolished. However, the list of pardons will not include large entrepreneurs and civil servants involved in corruption.

Authorities hope this mass pardon will provide former criminals with the opportunity to return to normalcy faster.

