Tourists Died in a Minibus Crash in Mexico

December 30, 2019, Monday
Bulgaria: Tourists Died in a Minibus Crash in Mexico www.pixabay.com

At least 11 people were killed and seven were injured on Sunday when a passenger car and a minibus carrying tourists collided on a highway in southern Chiapas, Mexico, local authorities said.

"11 people were killed and 7 others were injured," the prosecutor's office said, adding that an investigation into the cause of the accident had begun.

According to local authorities, the victims include tourists traveling by minibus to San Cristóbal de las Casas, one of the most visited cities in Chiapas.

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, traffic on Mexico's roads is more intensive and incidents occur more frequently.

