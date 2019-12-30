The People who were Injured in a Plane Crash near Almaty Remain in Hospital

The 46 people which were injured in the plane crash near Almaty remain in hospital, said Kazakhstan's Health Minister E.A. Birtanov, quoted by the BGNES.

On Friday, a plane crashed shortly after take-off from the Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan, Euronews reported.

The aircraft was carrying 98 people onboard.

The plane crashed in a small building. There are about 60 injured, with at least 17 of them in serious condition.

The flight was operated by Kazakhstan-based carrier Bek Air.

Among the dead is the captain of the plane. Prominent Kazakh major-general, Rustem Kaydarov was also killed, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

Yesterday, three of the injured were discharged and 46 patients remain in hospitals, including nine children. The condition of the children is stable, they have already been transferred from the intensive care unit and their lives aren't in danger, Birtanov told reporters in Nur Sultan on Monday.

Asked about the condition of the co-pilot who survived the crash, the head of the Ministry of Health said he was still in intensive care, in a serious, but stable condition.

