180 Flights during December 30 and January 1may be Affected due to Germanwings' Cabin Crew Strike

December 30, 2019, Monday
Flight attendants and stewards of German low-cost airline Germanwings (a division of Lufthansa) began a three-day strike likely to affect 180 flights on New Year's Day, DPA reported.

The strike actions will also affect the flights of Eurowings operated by the company, from Sofia to the German cities of Düsseldorf and Stuttgart. This was announced by the press centre of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The cancellations mostly affect flights within Germany from airports that include Cologne-Bonn, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart and Dusseldorf, Euronews reported.

The UFO Union (on Friday, December 27), urged its members to join the three-day protests - December 30, December 31 and January 1.

Cabin crew union UFO called the strike action during a dispute over opportunities to work part-time at Germanwings, which provides around 30 of Eurowings' 140 aircraft, Euronews reported.

About fifteen percent of Eurowings flights will be affected by the strike, mostly on domestic flights in Germany.

