Today, China has put into operation a high-speed rail line between Beijing and Zhangjiakou City, home to some of the 2022 Winter Olympics sports facilities, TASS reported.

Central Chinese television showed the departure of the first train from the North Station of the Chinese capital.

The railway is 174 km long, with 10 stations along the line. Trains will run at speeds of 350 kilometers per hour. As a result, the journey from Beijing to the capital of Hebei Province will be reduced from three hours to 47 minutes. One of the ten stops along this route is Badalin, one of the most popular parts of the Great Wall of China.

The 24th Winter Olympics will be held in China from February 4 to February 20, 2022. Beijing is named the capital of the Games, but the sports facilities are located in two more settlements - Zhangjiakou and Yanqing, north of Beijing.

