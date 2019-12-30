French Customs Officers Rescued 30 Migrants in the English Channel

World | December 30, 2019, Monday // 09:48| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: French Customs Officers Rescued 30 Migrants in the English Channel novinite.bg

About 30 migrants attempting to reach the British coast by two boats were rescued in the English Channel today, French authorities said.

The first rescue operation began around 1:00 GMT - after a boat, carrying 11 people onboard, including two young children, crashed. 

Later, another 20 migrants were rescued near Dunkirk, 40 km east of Calais, including a pregnant woman whose boat began to leak water. A customs patrol boat has brought everyone alive and well to the French coast.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: migrants, France, England, Rescued, English Channel, boat, customs officers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria