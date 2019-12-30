French Customs Officers Rescued 30 Migrants in the English Channel
About 30 migrants attempting to reach the British coast by two boats were rescued in the English Channel today, French authorities said.
The first rescue operation began around 1:00 GMT - after a boat, carrying 11 people onboard, including two young children, crashed.
Later, another 20 migrants were rescued near Dunkirk, 40 km east of Calais, including a pregnant woman whose boat began to leak water. A customs patrol boat has brought everyone alive and well to the French coast.
