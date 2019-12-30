Weather Forecast: Snow in Some Areas, in the Afternoon the Clouds will Begin to Decrease

It will still snow today in the morning in some areas, but it will gradually stop, and in the afternoon, the clouds will begin to break and decrease from the west. The wind will be moderate, in eastern Bulgaria strong north wind. Maximum temperatures mostly between 0C and 5C, in Sofia 0-1C. Atmospheric pressure is significantly higher than the monthly average and will continue to rise during the day.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

