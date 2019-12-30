What are the Three Most Polluted Places on the Planet?

The three most polluted places on the planet are in Indonesia, Russia and Bangladesh.

Indonesia has been mostly associated with Bali's sunshine views. It is hard to imagine that the dirtiest place in the world, littered with tons of garbage, dying and decaying animals, is located there.

All of this waste is found in the Citarum River, which is the main source of drinking water for all Indonesians. The river has so high levels of pollution that authorities have recently found sediments in the form of lead and aluminum. There are more than 2,000 plants along the valley that use it for sewage - often toxic. Today, the river has become the most polluted in the world.

The second place in the negative ranking is for the city of Dzerzhinsk in Russia. The city carries the proud definition of being the industrial centre of Russia, but it pays a heavy price for it. Residents suffer from poisoned soil, water and air. From 1930 to 1998, tons of chemical waste were dumped in the city, and the toxic substances ended up in the nature, destroying plants and animals. The average life expectancy of citizens who still live in the city decreases by ten years. On average, women survive to 47, and men to 42. Dzerzhinsk has long been on the list of the dirtiest cities in Russia.

And last but not least is the Buriganga River in Bangladesh. The oldest river in the country is polluted by a plant in Hazaribah. The factory produces various types of hides, but instead of safely neutralizing excess waste, it is thrown into the river. Thus, every day the production plant emits 22,000 cubic meters of toxic substances, which makes the river extremely toxic. Despite that the river is a main source of drinking water for nearby towns, fishing and any other commercial activities, including boat trips. The most common diseases among the local population are lung cancer, skin diseases and other cancers.