The Bulgarian Woman who Disappeared from a French Hospital with her Baby was Found

Society | December 30, 2019, Monday // 09:05| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Woman who Disappeared from a French Hospital with her Baby was Found www.pixabay.com

French police have discovered the Bulgarian woman who escaped from the hospital with her baby, NOVA correspondent in Paris reported.

After being found yesterday, the woman explained that she was scared the authorities will take her child. She is currently under the care of social services.

According to the initial information, yesterday, a young Bulgarian woman escaped with her newborn son from a hospital in Montfermeil, one of the poorest suburbs of Paris. Yuliyana is 30 years old, originally from Targovishte.She gave birth to a baby boy on December 15th. The baby was premature.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarian, Paris, found, woman, baby
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria