The Bulgarian Woman who Disappeared from a French Hospital with her Baby was Found
French police have discovered the Bulgarian woman who escaped from the hospital with her baby, NOVA correspondent in Paris reported.
After being found yesterday, the woman explained that she was scared the authorities will take her child. She is currently under the care of social services.
According to the initial information, yesterday, a young Bulgarian woman escaped with her newborn son from a hospital in Montfermeil, one of the poorest suburbs of Paris. Yuliyana is 30 years old, originally from Targovishte.She gave birth to a baby boy on December 15th. The baby was premature.
