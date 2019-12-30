PM Zaev: We Will Solve the Historical Issues with Bulgaria

"I believe we will resolve the historical issues with Bulgaria." Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said this in an extensive interview with Deutsche Welle, according to BGNES, analyzing his governance from June 2017 to the present.

The Macedonian prime minister is expected to resign and form a governmental cabinet on January 3rd to rule the country until early elections on April 12, 2020.

Zaev commented on his upcoming meeting with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, which will take place after he has already resigned from his post. Although it is part of his private agenda, the Macedonian minister promised to offer Borissov creative solutions so that we can continue to move forward together.

"I believe that we will resolve historical issues and help the two committees, as was the original idea: to build friendship through the agreement, not to create hostility. I believe we will find a solution, I and the councilors have a creative mindset," Zaev said, referring to the work of the Joint Historical Commission.

The Macedonian prime minister stressed that the elections will be held on April 12th, and this is an issue that cannot be discussed by any party.

The prime minister said he was pleased with his government's work, adding that more could always be done. He highlighted NATO membership and the expected receipt of a start date for negotiations with the EU, as well as economic successes - EUR 742 million in foreign investments, 60,000 new jobs and economic growth.