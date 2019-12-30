3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Bansko
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 30, 2019, Monday // 08:12| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was registered near Bansko (Belitsa), the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography reported.
The quake was registered at 19:36 pm at a depth of 5 km.
The epicentre is 6 kilometers north of Razlog and 85 kilometers south of Sofia.
There are no damages or casualties, but holidaymakers in the resort of Bansko describe the earthquake as "short, but strong".
- » The Death Toll after the Phanfone Typhoon Rises to 18
- » New Temperature Records in Australia
- » 28 People Died in a Devastating Typhoon in the Philippines
- » Temperature Record: The Lowest Temperatures in Delhi in 22 Years
- » New Platform Shows Real-Time Air Pollution in Sofia
- » Bulgarians Discard 670 Tonnes of Food per Year