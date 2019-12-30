3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Bansko

Bulgaria: 3.3 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Bansko www.pixabay.com

A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was registered near Bansko (Belitsa), the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography reported.

The quake was registered at 19:36 pm at a depth of 5 km.

The epicentre is 6 kilometers north of Razlog and 85 kilometers south of Sofia.

There are no damages or casualties, but holidaymakers in the resort of Bansko describe the earthquake as "short, but strong".

