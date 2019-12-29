Human Freedom Index-2019: Bulgaria Ranks 39th

Bulgaria ranks 39th in the Human Freedom Index-2019. With a human freedom rating of 7.79 on a scale of 0 to 10, Bulgaria advances one position as compared to the 2018 Human Freedom Index. Romania is the Balkan country with highest rating-8.11 (30th position). Albania ranks 38th with rating of 7.84. North Macedonia is 56th with a rating of 7.34, followed by Greece (57th) with rating of 7.33, Serbia (58th) with rating of 7.30, BNR reported.

Turkey places 122nd with rating of 6.21. The Human Freedom Index uses 76 distinct indicators of personal and economic freedom in the following areas: Rule of Law, Security and Safety, Movement, Religion, Association, Assembly and Civil Society, Expression and Information, Identity and Relationships, Size of Government, Legal System and Property Rights, Access to Sound Money, Freedom to Trade Internationally, Regulation of Credit, Labor and Business. New Zealand ranks 1st with human freedom rating of 8.88. 

 

