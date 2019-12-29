Bulgarian Woman Disappeared from French Hospital with her Baby (PHOTO)

French police are searching for a young Bulgarian woman who has escaped with her newborn son from a hospital in Montfermeil, one of the poorest suburbs of Paris. Yuliyana is 30 years old, originally from Targovishte. She gave birth to a baby boy on December 15th.

The baby was premature and had to be cared for in the hospital. The newborn and its mother was supposed to be taken over by French social services, but Yuliyana disappeared on December 25, according to a police message posted on the social network.

The French press reported that the woman was a "Caucasian", with dark hair, wearing a black coat and a black bag in her hands. Police say the mother poses no threat to the baby's life. 

