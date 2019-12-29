The Death Toll after the Phanfone Typhoon Rises to 18

The death toll rose to 41 people. Phanfone, which hit the islands on Thursday, caused severe flooding and destroyed hundreds of houses in several provinces.

According to previous data from Manila, the death toll was 28. Teams continue to search for 12 missing people. More than 50,000 were evacuated. Wind speeds reached 200 km / h and hundreds of people were blocked at ports and airports.

More than 1.6 million Filipinos have been affected by the disaster. Authorities reported that more than 260,000 houses and nearly 90 office buildings have been damaged.

According to the government, a powerful tropical storm caused $ 21 million in damage to the agrarian sector and infrastructure of the archipelago.

Up to 100,000 people still live in shelters. In some areas, the power lines have not been restored and there is no internet connection.

Phanfone passed through areas which were hit by typhoon Haiyan in 2013 - the worst storm in the country's history, which has killed more than 6,000 casualties.