Smartphones and Bad Road Markings - Main Reasons for Road Accidents

Bulgaria's State Road Traffic Safety Agency has launched an information campaign under the motto "Write When You Get There"  aimed at preventing the use of mobile phones while driving. Data of the Interior Ministry indicates that in 2018 there were 1,634 serious road traffic accidents involving one vehicle. They killed 193 people and injured more than 2,000 people, BNR reported.
 
The most common cause of these single-vehicle accidents is the distraction of drivers, and the biggest factor is the use of mobile phones. Another problem is the poor state of road markings and signs. 
 
According to the Road Safety Institute, victims of road accidents in the country can be reduced by 30 to 50 people annually if the road markings in the country is renewed.
