Smartphones and Bad Road Markings - Main Reasons for Road Accidents
Society | December 28, 2019, Saturday // 12:59| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria's State Road Traffic Safety Agency has launched an information campaign under the motto "Write When You Get There" aimed at preventing the use of mobile phones while driving. Data of the Interior Ministry indicates that in 2018 there were 1,634 serious road traffic accidents involving one vehicle. They killed 193 people and injured more than 2,000 people, BNR reported.
The most common cause of these single-vehicle accidents is the distraction of drivers, and the biggest factor is the use of mobile phones. Another problem is the poor state of road markings and signs.
According to the Road Safety Institute, victims of road accidents in the country can be reduced by 30 to 50 people annually if the road markings in the country is renewed.
- » New Temperature Records in Australia
- » 100 Kilometers Motorways and Expressways under Construction in 2020
- » 28 People Died in a Devastating Typhoon in the Philippines
- » Temperature Record: The Lowest Temperatures in Delhi in 22 Years
- » The Cabinet has Allocated BGN 2.3 Million for the Repair the Zograf Monastery in Athos
- » New Platform Shows Real-Time Air Pollution in Sofia