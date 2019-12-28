A Low-Cost Airline Cancels New Year's Flights

German UFO union has called for a strike on the cabin staff of the low-cost airline Germanwings, which is a division of Lufthansa, Handelsblatt newspaper informs, BNR reported. Strike actions will start from 0:00 local time on December 30 and continue until 24:00 on January 1st.

The strike is part of a months-long dispute with Lufthansa's management and its subsidiaries about working conditions. The labor dispute has already resulted in a strike in four Lufthansa units and a two-day strike at the parent company. About 1,500 flights were canceled in November, affecting about 200,000 passengers.