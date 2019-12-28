Car Bomb Exploded and Killed More than 90 People in Somalia

Crime | December 28, 2019, Saturday // 12:32| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Car Bomb Exploded and Killed More than 90 People in Somalia www.pixabay.com

A car bomb exploded and killed at least 90 people in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, AFP reported.

The explosion occurred early this morning.

The death toll of a car bomb in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, has risen to 90, with the number expected to continue rising, said Somali MP Abdirizak Mohamed, quoted by RIA Novosti.

"I was informed that the death toll exceeds 90 people, among them 17 Somali police officers, 73 civilians and 4 foreigners,” Mohamed said.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.

The conflict in Somalia is between the radical Islamist Al-Shabab group (Harakat al-Shabaab al-Mujahideen), which has close links with the international al-Qaeda terrorist organization, and the government of the country.

In their attacks, terrorists are also hampering UN humanitarian action in the country. The al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group was included in the international list of terrorist organizations as early as 2008.

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Somalia, car bomb, explosion, killed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria