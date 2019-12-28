Car Bomb Exploded and Killed More than 90 People in Somalia

A car bomb exploded and killed at least 90 people in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, AFP reported.

The explosion occurred early this morning.

The death toll of a car bomb in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, has risen to 90, with the number expected to continue rising, said Somali MP Abdirizak Mohamed, quoted by RIA Novosti.

"I was informed that the death toll exceeds 90 people, among them 17 Somali police officers, 73 civilians and 4 foreigners,” Mohamed said.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.

The conflict in Somalia is between the radical Islamist Al-Shabab group (Harakat al-Shabaab al-Mujahideen), which has close links with the international al-Qaeda terrorist organization, and the government of the country.

In their attacks, terrorists are also hampering UN humanitarian action in the country. The al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group was included in the international list of terrorist organizations as early as 2008.