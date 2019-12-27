Temperature Record: The Lowest Temperatures in Delhi in 22 Years
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 27, 2019, Friday // 18:49| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
This night in the Indian capital Delhi, the temperature was 4.2 degrees Celsius, which is about 6 degrees below average for the season. This is the lowest temperature in 22 years, DPA reported.
Local authorities in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other Indian states are preparing to open shelters and distribute firewood and blankets to homeless people.
At least 38 people have died in Uttar Pradesh since Tuesday, when the cold wave began there.
- » 28 People Died in a Devastating Typhoon in the Philippines
- » New Platform Shows Real-Time Air Pollution in Sofia
- » Bulgarians Discard 670 Tonnes of Food per Year
- » Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Light Rain in Some Places
- » The European Commission Continues to Monitor the Air Quality in Bulgaria
- » A 3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in the Mediterranean