Temperature Record: The Lowest Temperatures in Delhi in 22 Years

Temperature Record: The Lowest Temperatures in Delhi in 22 Years

This night in the Indian capital Delhi, the temperature was 4.2 degrees Celsius, which is about 6 degrees below average for the season. This is the lowest temperature in 22 years, DPA reported.

Local authorities in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and other Indian states are preparing to open shelters and distribute firewood and blankets to homeless people.

At least 38 people have died in Uttar Pradesh since Tuesday, when the cold wave began there.

