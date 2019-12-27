336 Protesters were Arrested during the Christmas Holidays in Hong Kong

Police in Hong Kong have arrested 336 people during the Christmas holidays, the Associated Press reported.

A police spokesman told reporters that there were 92 women, and minors, the youngest 12 years old.

Demonstrators, some of them wearing Santa's hats, have clashed with police in recent days, mainly in shopping malls. Masked protesters broke shop windows and police responded with tear gas and arrests.

A police spokesman said protesters had attacked citizens in malls and restaurants. He also condemned the vandalism against metro stations, banks and the electricity grid.

 

