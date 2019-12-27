The Cabinet has Allocated BGN 2.3 Million for the Repair the Zograf Monastery in Athos
Society | December 27, 2019, Friday // 18:13| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The government has allocated BGN 2.3 million for the completion of the renovation and reconstruction for one of the wings of the The Saint George the Zograf Monastery or Zograf Monastery.
It is currently uninhabited and is miserable condition.
The east wing was built over two hundred years ago.
The Cabinet has allocated another BGN 0.9 million, which will go to the renovation of temples in the Lovech Diocese and to start activities for the conservation, restoration and adaptation of the Ibrahim Pasha Mosque, Razgrad.
- » 100 Kilometers Motorways and Expressways under Construction in 2020
- » 28 People Died in a Devastating Typhoon in the Philippines
- » Temperature Record: The Lowest Temperatures in Delhi in 22 Years
- » New Platform Shows Real-Time Air Pollution in Sofia
- » Today is Saint Stephen's Day
- » 5 425 Million Cubic Meters of Fresh Water were Abstracted in Bulgaria in 2018