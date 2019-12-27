The Cabinet has Allocated BGN 2.3 Million for the Repair the Zograf Monastery in Athos

Society | December 27, 2019, Friday // 18:13| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Cabinet has Allocated BGN 2.3 Million for the Repair the Zograf Monastery in Athos www.pixabay.com

The government has allocated BGN 2.3 million for the completion of the renovation and reconstruction for one of the wings of the The Saint George the Zograf Monastery or Zograf Monastery.

It is currently uninhabited and is miserable condition. 

The east wing was built over two hundred years ago.

The Cabinet has allocated another BGN 0.9 million, which will go to the renovation of temples in the Lovech Diocese and to start activities for the conservation, restoration and adaptation of the Ibrahim Pasha Mosque, Razgrad.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zograf monastery, repair
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria