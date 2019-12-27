The Cabinet has Allocated BGN 2.3 Million for the Repair the Zograf Monastery in Athos

The government has allocated BGN 2.3 million for the completion of the renovation and reconstruction for one of the wings of the The Saint George the Zograf Monastery or Zograf Monastery.

It is currently uninhabited and is miserable condition.

The east wing was built over two hundred years ago.

The Cabinet has allocated another BGN 0.9 million, which will go to the renovation of temples in the Lovech Diocese and to start activities for the conservation, restoration and adaptation of the Ibrahim Pasha Mosque, Razgrad.