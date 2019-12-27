New Platform Shows Real-Time Air Pollution in Sofia

The cleanliness of the air will be able to be tracked completely online in real time. The metropolitan municipality presented its own monitoring system. It started operating today. The aim is to be a natural extension of the systems of citizens' initiatives for air pollution.

All this information will be collected in an application that is currently available only online. A mobile application is also being developed.

"It takes four seasons for us to evaluate the equivalence of the data we have collected and, respectively, to become part of the decision-making system of the Sofia Municipality," said Yoana Hristova, Deputy Mayor of Environment in The metropolitan municipality.

"Each of these stations gives information about different parameters - fine particulates, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide ”explained Miroslav Gechev, a representative of the contractor.