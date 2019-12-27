Eurostat: Domestic Trips Peak in Summer and over Christmas

In December 2018, EU residents made 47 million long trips of at least four overnight stays, which is more than twice the number of long trips made in January or November (23 million each).

More than 17% of all long trips were made during the winter months of 2018 (January, February and December). The distribution of short trips through the year was less seasonal.

In 2018, EU residents made more than 907.5 million trips in their own countries (domestic trips) and more than 387.6 million trips abroad. The spread over the 12 months of the year is comparable for domestic and outbound trips, although domestic trips peak not only in summer but also around Christmas and Easter.

More information can be found on the Eurostat website.