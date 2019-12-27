A Tourist Helicopter Disappeared in Hawaii

The US Coast Guard is seeking a 7-person touring helicopter under "extreme" weather conditions, AFP reports.

Coast Guard crews are searching for a helicopter that failed to return from a tour off Kauai's Napali coast in Hawaii late Thursday

The machine was on a coastal tour of the northwestern island of Kauai. A boat and a helicopter were sent to search the area, the US Coast Guard said.

There is an electronic locator on board but no signals have been received.

A pilot and six passengers are in the helicopter - two of them are minors.

"The weather is challenging," Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox, of Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Center Honolulu, said. Visibility is low and there are strong winds, he added.