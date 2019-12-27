Cargo Ship Crashed in the Bosphorus Strait of Istanbul (VIDEO)

December 27, 2019, Friday
Bulgaria: Cargo Ship Crashed in the Bosphorus Strait of Istanbul (VIDEO) www.pixabay.com

Cargo ship collided on the shores of the Bosphorus Strait of Istanbul, Reuters reported, citing witnesses quoted by CNN.

According to the shipping agency, "as a result of the incident, local authorities have closed the channel."

No injuries were reported.

 

cargo ship, Istanbul, crashed
