Cargo Ship Crashed in the Bosphorus Strait of Istanbul (VIDEO)
Cargo ship collided on the shores of the Bosphorus Strait of Istanbul, Reuters reported, citing witnesses quoted by CNN.
According to the shipping agency, "as a result of the incident, local authorities have closed the channel."
No injuries were reported.
SON DAKİKA! İstanbul Boğazı'nda kuru yük gemisi kaza yaptı! Dümeni kilitlenen gemi, Rumeli Hisarı'nda sahile çarptı! #gemi #boğaz #gemizkazası #uçankuştv pic.twitter.com/w4Hjy1Nu7h— UçanKuş TV (@ucankuscom) December 27, 2019
