2 Babies Were Rescued from the Plane that Crashed in Kazakhstan (VIDEO)

Bulgaria: 2 Babies Were Rescued from the Plane that Crashed in Kazakhstan (VIDEO)

Two babies were rescued from the plane that crashed after taking off in Kazakhstan. At least 15 people were killed when the aircraft lost altitude, collapsed in a concrete fence and crashed into a two-story building near the city of Almaty.

Eight injured children were rescued from the plane. 

Footage of the rescue action shows a uniformed man running among the remains with a baby in his arms toward an ambulance.

Many injured were taken to hospitals in the city.

 

