A Powerful Earthquake Struck Iran near a Nuclear Power Plant

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Iran near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, according to the US Geophysical Institute, cited by Reuters.

The quake's epicentre was less than 50 km from Iran's only nuclear power plant.

The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center, quoted by TASS, said the earthquake took place 132 km southwest of the city of Shiraz with a population of 1.2 million people and a depth of 10 km.

According to the US Geophysical Institute, the quake became 38 km deep.

There is no information on casualties or property damage.

