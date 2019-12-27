Plane Crash in Kazakhstan Killed at least 14 People

At least 14 people are dead and several others injured after a plane crashed shortly after take-off from the Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan, Euronews reported.

The aircraft was carrying 95 passengers and 5 crew during the incident.

The plane crashed in a small building. There are about 60 injured, at least 17 of them are in serious condition.

The flight was operated by Kazakhstan-based carrier Bek Air.

Among the dead is the captain of the plane. Prominent Kazakh major-general, Rustem Kaydarov was also killed, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.