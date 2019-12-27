90% of Bulgarians in the UK already Have a Settled Status

130,000 Bulgarians have been granted a settled status in the UK, which is 90% of the total Bulgarians in the UK, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva at the start of today's sitting of the Council of Ministers.

In a recent government session, each cabinet member reported on what he has accomplished in his line of business and outlined the main policy highlights in 2020.

Our first diplomat boasted the new portfolio of Mariya Gabriel in the European Commission, as well as the election of Kristalina Georgieva as head of the International Monetary Fund, which she described as a "huge success".

She also assured that Bulgaria is taking all necessary care for the Bulgarians on the Island in connection with the upcoming Brexit.

Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev, who first reported on the good organization of the October local elections. "We managed to organize the elections so that there is no doubt about their honesty, legitimacy and democracy," Donchev said.

He described the passing of 2019 as "another year in which we have no lost European funding", and defined "processes of economic transformation" as a key priority for the next one. "The main focus should be on trying to increase the added value of everything that is produced in Bulgaria," said Tomislav Donchev. According to him, the government should continue to make education a top priority next year.