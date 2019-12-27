Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Light Rain in Some Places

Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Light Rain in Some Places www.pixabay.com

Today, cloudiness will be variable, more considerable in the afternoon, but light rain expected only in some places, light snow in mountainous areas. A light to moderate wind will continue to blow from west-northwest, bringing cold air. Maximum temperatures between 2C and 7C. Atmospheric pressure is close to the monthly average.

This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

