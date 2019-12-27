Weather Forecast: Cloudy with Light Rain in Some Places
Society » ENVIRONMENT | December 27, 2019, Friday // 10:34| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Today, cloudiness will be variable, more considerable in the afternoon, but light rain expected only in some places, light snow in mountainous areas. A light to moderate wind will continue to blow from west-northwest, bringing cold air. Maximum temperatures between 2C and 7C. Atmospheric pressure is close to the monthly average.
This is the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.
- » 28 People Died in a Devastating Typhoon in the Philippines
- » Temperature Record: The Lowest Temperatures in Delhi in 22 Years
- » New Platform Shows Real-Time Air Pollution in Sofia
- » Bulgarians Discard 670 Tonnes of Food per Year
- » The European Commission Continues to Monitor the Air Quality in Bulgaria
- » A 3.2 Magnitude Earthquake Registered in the Mediterranean