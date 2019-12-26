A German Returned Lost Bag with 16,000 Euros

He refused a reward from its owner "because it was Christmas," police in Krefeld wrote.

A 63-year-old man in Germany forgot a backpack full of gifts and 16,000 euros in cash, according to AFP and BGNES.

His compatriot alerted police after he came across the valuable bag near the centre of the western town of Krefeld shortly before midnight on Christmas Eve. Employees were able to quickly identify the owner and return his backpack.

The man who found the bag refused a reward from its owner "because it was Christmas," police wrote Facebook. "There really are people who do good things on Christmas," they added.

In Germany, anyone who returns an item found is entitled to a fee reward from its owner, depending on the value of the item. In this case, the man would be with 490 euros richer if he had accepted the prize.