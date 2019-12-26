Baby Giant Was Born in Ruse
Society | December 26, 2019, Thursday // 15:46| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Baby giant was born the day before Christmas Eve in Ruse, Kanev University Hospital reported.
The boy weighs 5.2 kilograms and is 56 centimeters long. This is the largest baby, born in 2019 in the Obstetrics and Gynecological Complex, according to the hospital. It was added that on December 24, four babies - three girls and one boy - were born.