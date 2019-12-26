"Moto Santa Clause" Initiative Took Place Yesterday

For yet another year, motorcyclists from different cities in Bulgaria took off their leather clothes and put on Santa Clause and Snow White costumes. With their powerful vehicles, they visited children in social care homes, bringing them gifts and happiness. The Christmas procession of motorized Santa Clauses and Snow Whites will end in Pleven with a festive Bulgarian round dance in the central city square, BNR reported.

The organizer of the "Moto Santa Clause" initiative is the municipal councilor from Veliko Tarnovo and a motocross rider Georgi Nedev.

