Today is Father's Day. December 26 commemorates the memory of St. Joseph the Bridegroom, the earthly father of Jesus. In Bulgaria, this day was celebrated as a Father's Day for the first time in 1997 after the decision of the union "We Women for Dignity and Equality".

Father's Day is a holiday in the spirit of a religious tradition that celebrates fatherhood. Father's Day is the day set aside for honoring fathers and celebrating fatherhood. On this day, Bulgarian children present their fathers with small handmade gifts and greeting cards to express their love and gratitude. As the day after Christmas is a public holiday, most fathers spend the day with their family.

According to the Bible, St. Joseph was of royal descent but lived as a carpenter and in virtuous poverty.

In different countries, the day is celebrated differently and on different dates. According to Catholic tradition, the holiday is celebrated on March 19th.

In fact, many Bulgarians celebrate Father's Day twice a year, on the second day of Christmas and on the third Sunday in June, which is Father's Day in the United States and many other countries. The second celebration is widely seen as a “Hallmark Holiday”, AnydayGuide reported.