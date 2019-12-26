The Bulgarian Christmas Initiative Raised nearly BGN 2 Million

The seventeenth edition of the charity initiative Bulgarian Christmas, which aims to support the treatment of children and to provide high-tech medical equipment for diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation, continues. More than BGN 1 910 000 has reached the amount raised after the end of the charity spectacle, which took place on Christmas Day at the Ivan Vazov National Theater. This was reported by the press service of the Head of State.

The Christmas charity show "The Bulgarian Christmas" was attended by President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva, Tsveta Karayancheva, Speaker of the National Assembly, His holiness Neophyte, patriarch of Bulgaria and metropolitan bishop of Sofia, diplomats, supporters ".

Prominent Bulgarian musicians, singers, dancers, actors, athletes and journalists sent messages in support of the children of the Bulgarian Christmas, from the stage of the National Theater. This year, the concert was realized by the team of Dream Team Productions and was broadcasted live on Nova TV, Bulgarian National Radio and BNT World.

Miro, Orlin Goranov, Grafa, Lyubo Kirov, Lucy Dyakovska, Victoria Georgieva, Pechenkata and Desi Todorova, graduates of the National School of National Art, Sofia, the Bon-Bon vocal group, the Bulgarian National Radio Children's Choir and many others dedicated their performances to needy children and called for support.

The Bulgarian National Christmas party also featured journalists from the three national BNT, bTV and NOVA TVs The campaign continues into 2020. Applications for child support are accepted throughout the year.

Further information about Bulgarian Christmas and how donations can be made can be found on the charity initiative website.