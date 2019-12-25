Frenchman Won € 15 Million in a Christmas Raffle

This is the second biggest win in lottery history.

A € 15 million jackpot was won by a Frenchman at a Christmas raffle, BGNES reports. According to the lottery website, the lucky one is a resident of a town in the northwestern part of the country.

This is the second biggest win in lottery history. However, the Northwestern winner of the biggest fortune is the EuroМillions lottery winner, who won € 42 million in 2010.

Information about this year's winner and even where the ticket was sold is kept secret. The organizers of the game emphasize that they cannot distribute such information without the permission of the winner.

This year, the biggest win, not counting the jackpot, was 183.8 thousand euros, with four lucky winners. Another 100 people must receive a bonus of € 20,000 for a special bonus number on their coupons.