6 Interesting Facts about Lapland

Lapland is a province and region in Finland with a population of nearly 190 thousand people and an area of ​​nearly 100 square kilometers. It borders Sweden, Norway, Russia and the Gulf of Bothnia, and its capital is Rovaniemi. 7 of Finland's 35 national parks are located in this province and there is also a place where you can see the extraordinary northern lights. What is interesting about Lapland is that the culture differs greatly in its various parts. Traditions and customs are a mixture of those of the peoples bordered on the north, south, east and west, as each of the neighbouring countries has contributed to the cultural differences. Even the dialects used in different parts of Lapland are quite different. Another interesting fact is that most of Finland's gold coins are mined in Lapland.

Here are 6 interesting facts about this sheltered place:

1. The local population in Lapland is a tribe called Sami.

2. One of the most famous legends is that Santa Claus lives in Lapland.

3. Lapland is the home of the highest percentage of people with blood type AB.

4. Lapland is home to the sixth longest tunnel in the world. It was opened in 1999 and is 6.8 km long

5. In 2012 an interesting experience was offered in the Finnish part of Lapland - a trip with Bentley on ice. A stroll in the luxury car on frozen lake costed about 10 000 euros.

6. Äteritsiputeritsipuolilautatsijänkä is the longest place name in Finland, and also the second longest in Europe.

