Minister Emil Karanikolov Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade Riza Tuna Turagay Discussed the Border Traffic Control

Economy Minister Emil Karanikolov has met with Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade Riza Tuna Turagay, said the press office of the Ministry of Economy. The two ministers discussed the increased traffic and traffic control at Kapitan Andreevo border crossing. The meeting held at the border checkpoint was attended by representatives of the Customs Agency, the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, the Border Police and the State Road Traffic Safety Agency.



The Turkish side proposed that new inspection booths at Kapitan Andreevo border crossing should be opened to help to improve the operational flow of goods. Karanikolov and Turkey's deputy minister agreed that every effort would be made on both sides to ease traffic. A new meeting was scheduled for late January to discuss progress on the implementation of the proposals discussed at the meeting.



Minister Karanikolov and Deputy Minister Turagay also discussed the forthcoming first meeting of the Joint Bulgarian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Bulgarian-Turkish business forum, which will take place in early 2020 in Turkey.