The President Wished Health and Joy to every Bulgarian Family

"Merry Christmas! I wish health and joy to every Bulgarian family. Let us be better and give warmth and a smile to the people around us!" This is what President Rumen Radev wrote on Facebook.

At 8 pm at the Ivan Vazov National Theater, President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva will attend the traditional charity show "The Bulgarian Christmas", which is being held for the 17th consecutive year.

The charity initiative aims to support the treatment of children and to provide high-tech medical equipment for diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.