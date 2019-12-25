The President Wished Health and Joy to every Bulgarian Family

Society | December 25, 2019, Wednesday // 14:51| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The President Wished Health and Joy to every Bulgarian Family novinite.bg

"Merry Christmas! I wish health and joy to every Bulgarian family. Let us be better and give warmth and a smile to the people around us!" This is what President Rumen Radev wrote on Facebook.

At 8 pm at the Ivan Vazov National Theater, President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva will attend the traditional charity show "The Bulgarian Christmas", which is being held for the 17th consecutive year.

The charity initiative aims to support the treatment of children and to provide high-tech medical equipment for diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: President Rumen Radev, The Bulgarian Christmas, Desislava Radeva
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria