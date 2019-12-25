China Is Actively Working with the US to Sign the First Phase of the Trade Agreement

Business | December 25, 2019, Wednesday // 14:45| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: China Is Actively Working with the US to Sign the First Phase of the Trade Agreement www.pixabay.com

China has announced that it is actively cooperating with the United States in connection with the signing ceremony of the first phase of the trade agreement between the two countries, Reuters reported.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a regular briefing today but did not specify a date.

“Both sides’ economic and trade teams are in close communication about detailed arrangements for the deal’s signing and other follow-up work,” Geng told a daily news briefing.

US President Donald Trump told reporters Tuesday that he and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony for the first phase of the trade agreement agreed this month.

“We will be having a signing ceremony, yes,” Trump told reporters. “We will ultimately, yes, when we get together. And we’ll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done, it’s just being translated right now.”

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Dec. 13 that representatives from both countries would sign the Phase 1 trade deal agreement in the first week of January.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: trade agreement, trade war, China, US, Donald Trump
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria